Orange County leaders worry environment initiative may not make November ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Orange County commissioners are worried that voters won’t get a chance to decide an important ballot question.

Commissioners say its rural boundary initiative might not make it on the November ballot.

The new Orange County Supervisor of Elections has discussed moving up the deadline to finish legal reviews, workshops and public hearings.

“We need to vet any developments that can take away grazing land or environmentally sensitive land,” said Commissioner Nicole Wilson. “And that needs to continue to the process to be on a ballot so that the people can answer the question.”

The supervisor of elections office says it still hasn’t decided if it will change the deadline for the legal language of that ballot question.

