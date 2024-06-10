Today: Early voting begins for special election runoff in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting is underway in the special election runoff to fill the commission seat for Orlando’s Fifth District.

That seat was held by Regina Hill before her arrest and suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.

None of the candidates in last month’s election won 50% of the vote.

PREVIOUS: Orlando’s District 5 city commissioner runoff election: What to know

Only 32 votes separated the top two candidates, Shaniqua Rose and Travaris McCurdy.

Residents who are eligible can vote early at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 119 West Kaley Street in Orlando, during the following dates and times:

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Orlando prepares for a meeting to discuss a special election for former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's seat. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

June 10 - June 14, 2024

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 15, 2024

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 16, 2024

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS: DeSantis suspends Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill from office, 4 days after her arrest

The runoff election is set for Tuesday, June 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group