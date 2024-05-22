Orlando’s District 5 city commissioner runoff election: What to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — The race for Orlando’s Fifth District commissioner is heading to a runoff.

The runoff will include the two candidates who received the most votes from Tuesday’s race.

Shaniqua “Shan” Rose took the highest percentage of votes with 24.80%.

Rose will face off against Travaris McCurdy, who came in a close second with 23.29%.

The runoff with the top two finishers of Tuesday’s race will happen on June 18.

The winner will serve on Orlando City Council through 2025 or until Hill’s case is resolved.

Shaniqua “Shan” Rose

Rose worked for the City of Orlando and was the CRA Director of the Town of Eatonville.

Throughout her campaign for District 5 commissioner, she has been promoting better infrastructure, housing initiatives, youth and senior programming, safer communities and business assistance.

Rose said, “I promise to be a strong voice for our community. If elected, I will fight for housing affordability, safer neighborhoods, and more job opportunities”.

Travaris McCurdy

McCurdy served a term as a Democratic Representative in 2020.

Throughout his campaign for District 5 commissioner, he has promoted affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, better jobs, and practical solutions to homelessness.

McCurdy said on social media, “I was your trusted voice in the State House, and I’ll be your champion on the City Commission.”

