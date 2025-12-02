Orange County man accused of robbing taxi driver after urinating in backseat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man is accused of robbing a taxi driver after being picked up from a bar in Orlando.

Officials said the incident happened after Julian Guada left s bar on South Orange Avenue.

According to a report, Guada urinated in the backseat of the taxi before grabbing cash from the center console and fleeing the scene.

Deputies said they found a man matching the description provided by the victim, who then positively identified Guada as the suspect.

Guada is now facing charges of robbery and grand theft.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group