0 Orange County man charged after woman he didn't know discovered in his bed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a woman he didn't know was discovered in his bed, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said they arrived at a home on Gainesborough Drive near McCulloch and North Tanner roads to assist the University of Central Florida Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office with an investigation.

Investigators said they used GPS from the victim's phone to locate the home.

Deputies said Jose David Rodriguez told them a woman whose name he didn't know was sleeping in his bedroom. They said they awoke the woman, who told them she thought she was at her boyfriend's home but soon realized she wasn't and didn't know how she ended up there.

Surveillance footage showed a shirtless Rodriguez having difficulty keeping his pants up as he guided the victim into his home, an arrest affidavit said. The woman tried to walk away from him, but he grabbed her wrist and arm to keep her from doing so, the report said.

The victim's friend said the pair had visited several downtown Orlando bars Tuesday evening and that at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, the two got into a blue Nissan Altima, which they thought was an Uber ordered by the victim, the affidavit said.

Before arriving at the victim's home, Rodriguez took off his shirt and the victim's friend asked what he was doing, because she thought it was odd, but he didn't respond, the report said.

Investigators said the victim's friend told them she got out of the vehicle and also tried to get her friend, who was passed out, out of the vehicle so they could go home, but Rodriguez drove away with the victim.

"The victim stated she was not wearing the same pants she went out with her friends in," the affidavit said.

Deputies said the victim told them she didn't think she had sexual intercourse, but she believes "something happened."

While being interviewed, Rodriguez told detectives that he went downtown to celebrate his birthday Tuesday evening and he said he wanted to speak with a lawyer, investigators said.

Rodriguez was booked into the Orange County Jail on a false imprisonment charge.

