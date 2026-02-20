Sumter County officials respond to chlorine leak in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE:

In a social media post, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the shelter advisory.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a chlorine leak in The Villages on Thursday.

The leak was reported in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Turtle Mound Path.

The Sumter County Fire Department and sheriff’s office are currently on the scene responding to the incident.

Authorities issued a safety alert advising citizens in the immediate area to take precautions while emergency crews work to contain the leak.

Residents in the vicinity are instructed to stay inside their homes and close all windows and doors.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group