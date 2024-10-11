Orange County man dies after stepping on powerline in his yard after Hurricane Milton

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man was electrocuted outside of his home after Hurricane Milton.

Deputies said the man was found around 4:53 p.m. Wednesday in the yard of his home on Pine Island Place.

The man, who was in his 60s, died after apparently stepping on a downed powerline, deputies said.

Deputies said they are still investigating the man’s death.

State leaders said at least 16 people have died in Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

