Orange County mayor to test waters on new attempt for a transportation sales tax

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings plans to test the waters with county commissioners on potentially renewing efforts this year to pass a sales tax hike to fund transportation improvements.

The mayor in a Jan. 25 memo said he wanted to have a workshop during the Feb. 6 county commission meeting to discuss the interest level of bringing back the tax this year.

The county in April 2022 had approved putting a penny sales tax on the November ballot that year, which would have provided roughly $600 million per year over a 20-year period dedicated to expanded transit, roads, pedestrian infrastructure and safety improvements.

