Orange County mayoral candidates to face off in a forum chat tonight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Delta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is hosting a candidate forum for the Orange County mayoral race today. The event, titled “Fireside Chat with Candidates for Orange County Mayor,” is scheduled to run from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at St. John Baptist Church at 30 Fred L. Maxwell Boulevard.

The forum is intended to promote civic engagement and informed voting by allowing residents to hear directly from candidates seeking the office. The discussion will focus on various issues currently facing Orange County.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe are confirmed participants for the evening. The fraternity also invited candidates Chris Messina and Stephanie Murphy to participate in the event.

Attorney Greg Jackson will serve as the moderator for the discussion.

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