0 Orange County murder sheds light on change to 'stand your ground' defense

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Prosecutors are trying to prove an accused killer had no reason to stand his ground the night they said he shot his girlfriend's ex-husband.

Clay Curtsinger testified he thought the man had a gun at the time, but the victim's neighbors said it seems the defendant was looking for a fight.

The case is shedding light on how a new law related to the "stand your ground" defense, in which prosecutors have to prove a shooter wasn’t scared for their life, plays out in court. It used to be designed so that defense attorneys would have to prove their client was in danger.

One day after the accused killer took the stand and claimed he thought the victim had a gun, neighbors testified against him.

Jerrami Johnson spotted accused murderer Clay Curtsinger's truck, and thought it was odd that he was parked just feet away from Jack Radke's van.

"He pulled up next to jack's van and I thought to myself, 'Oh, he must know him,' and as soon as I started walking back toward my garage, that's when I started hearing gunshots," Johnson said.

The medical examiner took the stand and explained why science isn't always certain when it comes to murder.

"Either he moved or the gun moved. I can't tell based on an autopsy alone," said Dr. Joshua Stephany.

"How can you get into somebody else's mind when you don't know what led to them thinking that they had to use deadly force? That's the big problem," said WFTV legal analyst Belvin Perry.

As the stand your ground hearing winds down, the judge is left weighing Curtsinger’s word against that of the neighbors.

The law change prompted an appeal by a man who was convicted in another man’s killing. A separate case, involving a man who's been to prison, won an appeal and the man is due for another "stand your ground" hearing.

Bruce Fuller was charged with shooting and killing Furrukh Alam in 2012. He claims he shot Alam in self-defense during a fight, according to court documents.

The state Supreme Court ruled Fuller’s new trial is on hold until the justices review his case and decide whether he’s entitled to a new "stand your ground" hearing.

