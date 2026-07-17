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Orange County NAACP to hold monthly membership meeting July 27

The meeting will take place at 710 S. Tampa Ave. in Orlando

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
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By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

The meeting will take place at 710 S. Tampa Ave. in Orlando.

Branch leaders will discuss community and civil rights concerns, current initiatives and other organizational business. Members will also have an opportunity to help guide the branch’s work in Orange County.

The branch holds meetings at different locations throughout the county to make them accessible to members in various communities.

For more information, contact the Orange County NAACP at 407-292-1596 or Ocbnaacp5120@gmail.com

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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