Orange County offering residents free sandbags

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County government is offering its residents free sandbags to prepare for the peak of hurricane season.
The Orange County government said it is hosting a free, self-serve sandbag program for residents at four Orange County park locations beginning Monday, Aug. 19, and going through Saturday, Aug. 31.
Related Headlines
The county said the following about its self-serve program:
- Do-it-yourself sandbag filling. Upon arrival at the park, go to the on-site park office to check in and receive instructions.
- All supplies will be provided (e.g., bags, tools, sand).
- There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.
- Residents will be provided with a "how to" instructional sheet regarding how to fill, store and dispose of sandbags.
- Residents must present valid ID with Orange County residence.
- Sandbags available for filling on a first come, first served basis.
The sites that residents can visit for sandbags are:
- Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
- Blanchard Park: 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817
- Meadow Woods Recreation/Meadow Woods Park: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824
- West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}