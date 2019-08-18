  • Orange County offering residents free sandbags

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County government is offering its residents free sandbags to prepare for the peak of hurricane season.

    The Orange County government said it is hosting a free, self-serve sandbag program for residents at four Orange County park locations beginning Monday, Aug. 19, and going through Saturday, Aug. 31.

    The county said the following about its self-serve program:

    • Do-it-yourself sandbag filling. Upon arrival at the park, go to the on-site park office to check in and receive instructions.
    • All supplies will be provided (e.g., bags, tools, sand).
    • There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.
    • Residents will be provided with a "how to" instructional sheet regarding how to fill, store and dispose of sandbags.
    • Residents must present valid ID with Orange County residence.
    • Sandbags available for filling on a first come, first served basis.

     

    The sites that residents can visit for sandbags are:

