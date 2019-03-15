Orange County officials look to use signs to deter crime in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking to deter crime from Pine Hills businesses and around the community by using creative signs.
Judith Shealey of Lion of Judah Academy reflected on the burglaries in the community that almost destroyed her community.
Although crime is down 15 percent in Pine Hills, her school was burglarized twice in 2018.
TRENDING NOW:
- New Zealand shootings: Death toll rises to 49 in attacks at 2 mosques
- ‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after armed robbery, shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- 'I killed my mom, she's dead': Documents say Eustis man attempted to strangle pregnant stepmother
- Video: Classes canceled after Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself, deputies say
"(The) first time was bad, (but) the second time was like, enough is enough," said Shealey.
According to the OCSO, there have been 17 commercial burglaries, 93 residential burglaries and two commercial robberies so far in 2019.
Deputies met with business owners and residents last week and put together a plan to put up new signs in hopes of keeping criminals away.
Business owner Tim Haberkamp owns a restaurant in the heart of Pine Hills. He said that about 30 years ago, he had a break-in and was saved because he kept his drawers shut.
Deputies are still working to perfect the design of the signs to keep criminals away.
There has not been any word on when they'll be ready for distribution.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}