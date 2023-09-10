Orange County preschoolers learn the value of money with new program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida preschoolers are getting lessons on becoming a savvy saver on strategic spending.

Fifteen Orange County Pre-K classrooms in eight schools have implemented a new financial literacy program.

Early Learning Coalition of Orange County teamed up with Junior Achievement and Addition Financial to make the program a reality.

There will be five 30-minute lessons focused on making choices, needs versus wants and donating to causes.

The classrooms now have playhouses known as “credit union branches.”

“They are little sponges at this age, so they are picking up on everything,” said Katie Thomason, vice president of Community Engagement Partnership Addition Financial. “Such an early age, so it starts to seep in at this point to start those early habits.”

The students will learn to count money, manage a cash register and exchange play money for goods.

These OCPS schools will receive the playhouses, including the following:

Chickasaw Elementary

Ivey Lane Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Maxey Elementary

Mollie Ray Elementary

Pine Wood Elementary

Spring Lake Elementary

Washington Shores Primary Learning Center

