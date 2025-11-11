Orange County Public Schools seeking public feedback on changing school start times

ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is seeking public feedback on possible school start time changes.

The school system says the change could mean high schools would start later in the morning, with elementary schools starting earlier.

This is in compliance with a state law requiring school districts set middle and high school start times later in the morning unless the district can provide a report that says how their students, employees, families and community members would be impacted by the change.

Before any changes are implemented, Orange County is asking for input on how new school times would affect families.

Click here for the survey.

