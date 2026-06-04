Final chance to grab discounted wedding attire at Clermont Goodwill

CLERMONT, Fla. — Brides-to-be still have a few more days to score discounted wedding attire and accessories at Goodwill’s Something Blue Wedding Pop-Up Shop in Clermont.

While the third annual event has officially ended, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida announced that the remaining inventory will stay available through the weekend at the Clermont Goodwill location.

Shoppers can browse a selection of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, men’s formalwear, shoes, accessories and wedding guest attire. Goodwill says inventory is continuously refreshed, but once items are sold, they will not be restocked until next year’s event.

The Something Blue Wedding Pop-Up Shop has become a popular annual event, offering affordable options for couples planning weddings and other special occasions.

The remaining collection is available at the Clermont Goodwill store, located at 1855 S. Grand Highway.

Goodwill encourages shoppers to visit soon, as the final pieces from this year’s event are expected to sell quickly.

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