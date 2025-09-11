Orange County recruit deputy fired after arrest in Polk County, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A recruit deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is off the job.

Jabez Lowe is facing charges involving soliciting for prostitution, the department announced.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lowe on Wednesday.

OCSO said Lowe was hired in June after training in the law enforcement academy.

In a statement, Sheriff John Mina said of Lowe’s arrest, “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we are committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as deputies follow the laws they are responsible to uphold.”

Orange County Sheriff's Office (Nick Papantonis)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group