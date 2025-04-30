Orange County Redistricting Advisory Committee welcomes residents’ input on Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents will have one more chance to weigh in on changes coming to existing Commission Districts.

Last November, voters approved expanding the number of districts from six to eight, which means new lines will be drawn.

There is a community meeting on Wednesday, April 30, that starts at 6 p.m.

It will take place at the South Econ Recreation Center, located at:

3850 South Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, Florida 32829

For more details about the planned redistricting in Orange County, click HERE.

