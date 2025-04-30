Local

Orange County Redistricting Advisory Committee welcomes residents’ input on Wednesday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Orange County 2025 Redistricting Several meetings are planned to discuss redrawing lines with the expansion from 6 to 8 Commission Districts in Orange County. (Orange County Government)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents will have one more chance to weigh in on changes coming to existing Commission Districts.

Last November, voters approved expanding the number of districts from six to eight, which means new lines will be drawn.

There is a community meeting on Wednesday, April 30, that starts at 6 p.m.

It will take place at the South Econ Recreation Center, located at:

  • 3850 South Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, Florida 32829

