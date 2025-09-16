Orange county redistricting battle brews between Pine Hills and Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two new commission districts are coming to Orange County and the selection of a final map is dividing two Orange County communities.

For months, a county committee has been working to redraw the county commission lines and Tuesday evening, commissioners had a chance to weigh in on the final two favored maps.

The county is moving from six commission districts to eight districts. Each district needs to have a near-equal population with the target goal of around 178,000 people per district.

On Tuesday, commissioners were presented with two versions of commission maps: Map 1a and Map 7b.

Much of the debate on Tuesday focused on which district to put two Orange County communities: Winter Park and Pine Hills.

Map 1a groups Winter Park, Maitland, Eatonville and Pine Hills together in District 5.

Map 7b groups Pine Hills, Eatonville, and Orlovista together in District 7 and puts Winter Park in District 5 with much of East Orange County.

“Currently Winter Park is part of rural East Orange County, which we have nothing in common with. This is about representation and compatibility. Winter Park has different needs,” said Winter Park Mayor Sheila DeCiccio.

DeCiccio wants to see the county adopt Map 1a.

However, representatives from Pine Hills told commissioners Map 1a could dilute Pine Hills’ influence and ability to advocate for their community.

Life-long Pine Hills resident Seven Charlestin is instead advocating for Map 7B.

“Winter Park is already in District 5 and we understand they have some quarrels about that, but we’re not taking them out of their district. We’re not putting them in a new district they don’t have any commonalities with. We’re just trying to make the most equitable map for everyone,” said Charlestin, founder of the Pine Hills based non-profit, Las Semillas.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting commissioners stated they were leaning toward Map 1a but made no final decisions.

The 2025 Mid-Decennial Redistricting process began in November, when Orange County voters decided to add two new districts, forcing the redistricting process that typically occurs every ten years.

Redistricting will ultimately decide who gets to represent you in county government, making decisions about public safety, infrastructure projects, and how to spend your tax dollars.

A vote on the final commission district map is tentatively scheduled for October 14th.

