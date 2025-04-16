Orange County Schools closer to deal over future of school resource officers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has announced a tentative agreement to keep school resource officers on campus.

The agreement announced Wednesday is the result of months of negotiations between the district and five local law enforcement agencies.

The agreement affects several of the largest schools in the state.

An Orange County Schools spokesperson released a statement that said in part:

“The presence of SROs plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment, and we are delighted to continue this partnership.”

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

