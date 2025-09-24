Orange County schools consider closures due to declining enrollment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public School officials are contemplating school closures because of declining enrollment, as some schools are functioning at below 40% capacity.

Melissa Byrd, a school board member, noted that the district has begun initial talks about handling the problem of underused schools.

These discussions involve the potential closure of some campuses and school consolidations, but no final decisions have been made yet.

District officials highlighted that the discussions are still in their initial phase, making it premature to identify which schools could face closures or consolidations.

The district’s decreasing enrollment has led to the exploration of different strategies to optimize resources and guarantee a high-quality education for students.

