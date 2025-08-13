Orange County Schools Expanding Support for Students Experiencing Homelessness

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For thousands of students in Orange County, going back to school means more than just getting back to the classroom — it’s also a lifeline to food, safety, and stability.

The number of students considered homeless in Orange County has not decreased in recent years, according to the school district.

Roughly 100,000 school-aged children in the county experience homelessness, based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

To help, Orange County Public Schools – OCPS - is offering support both in and out of the classroom.

One of the district’s biggest initiatives: free breakfast and lunch for all students. “Across the district in OCPS, we’re very fortunate that every single student gets that,” said Christiane Cleveland, Senior Administrator for Homeless Education.

District officials say they also work to connect students and families with critical resources, including free immunizations and physicals. “We want to see them succeed, not just in one grade, but all the way through,” Cleveland said.

According to the district, however, not every student experiences homelessness in the same way. Some share crowded homes with multiple families, others stay with relatives or friends, and some have no home at all. That’s why the district relies heavily on teachers to build relationships with students and parents to identify those in need. “They have to really build those relationships with students to get them to talk about their housing situation or with parents,” Cleveland said.

School officials say homework can be another challenge for students without stable housing. Many campuses offer after-school programs or time with teachers to help the students complete assignments before heading home. “Taking homework home or focusing on learning is really difficult for them,” Cleveland said. “We want to support them when they’re in need so that we can make sure they have success as they move forward into the future years.”

