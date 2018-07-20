0 Orange County schools to spend $11.6M on security

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County School District plans to spend more money on safety and security following the Parkland school shooting.

The school board just released an update Friday on the changes.

The district plans to spend $11.6 million of its own money on safety and security, in addition to millions in funding provided by the state.

“We didn't have security guards when we go into school and we didn't have metal detectors at all and now everything has changed,” said parent Delia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has two kids at Ocoee High School.

“Whenever there's something, they call and let us know if anything happen or if they have a lockdown or anything,” she said.

The changes come in response to the Parkland shooting. The school board met in a confidential session this week to discuss security. Outside consultants were brought in to conduct an assessment and made recommendations, but those weren't released.

The district office is also working to hire more than 50 new mental health workers for local schools.

“We have 12 new district mental health counselors we'll be hiring nine more psychologists, five more social workers,” said Mary Bridges, the district’s director of student services.

As for resource officers, the school board chairman said that the district is still negotiating with law enforcement agencies, but is working toward placing at least one officer in every school.

Students return to class in three weeks. The district plans to release more details in the coming weeks.

