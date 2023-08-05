Orange County shares inside look at newly built middle school

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A new school in Orange County will welcome students next week.

The community was given the opportunity this week to tour Water Spring Middle School in Winter Garden.

Because of the rapid growth in the Winter Garden area, the middle school was established two years before the building was complete.

For the past few years, the district used empty 12th-grade classrooms at Horizon High School to house students from Water Spring middle.

