Orange County sheriff explains risks deputies face on the job

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is sharing videos to show the risks deputies face every day.

Sheriff John Mina gave an example of a deputy who was repeatedly punched in the head and another who was attacked by a man with a knife, all in one day.

The sheriff said these types of interactions are not rare or unique.

“We want our community to understand the reality of what our men and women in uniform endure to keep people safe,” Mina said. “I’m so proud of our deputies and grateful for their courage, and I hope you are too.”

The videos also include examples of positive things deputies are doing in the community.

See more from Mina’s interview in the the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group