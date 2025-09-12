Orange County Sheriff’s Office offers car seat guidance for families at Target

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will host child passenger safety events at local Target stores during National Child Passenger Safety Week, offering guidance on car seat safety.

The events aim to assist new and expectant parents, caregivers, and families in making informed decisions about car seats.

Attendees will receive help in choosing the right seat based on their child’s age, height, weight, and development, and explanations of Florida’s car seat laws.

The events will take place at the Hunter’s Creek Target on September 22, 2025, and at the Waterford Lakes Target on September 24, 2025, both from 4 to 6 PM.

During these times, child passenger safety technicians will be available to provide take-home resources and schedule complete car seat checks by appointment.

Coinciding with these events, Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Week allows participants to drop off old, expired, or damaged car seats in exchange for a coupon toward a new one. Collection bins will be located near the store entrances.

