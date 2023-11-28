Orange County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips; search for attacker near UCF continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search Tuesday for a man who they say attacked a woman at the Mercury 3100 apartments, which is labeled online as off-campus living for University of Central Florida students.

Deputies said the attack happened as she was coming home from dinner Sunday night.

“She was followed by a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years of age, about 6′0 to 6′2, about 200 pounds, muscular build,” Lt. Brandon Ragan, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said. “He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black hat, no facial hair.

Deputies say the woman fought back and a roommate helped chase him away.

Investigators say the victim did everything right and they want you to be prepared if you ever have to do the same.

“If it’s dark outside walk in a well-lit area,” Lt. Ragan said. “Always have a cell phone with you. You always want to have your hands free so if someone is attacking you have the advantage to fight back.”

Deputies have not confirmed if this woman is a UCF student.

While the apartment isn’t affiliated with the university, the UCF Police Department does offer a free self-defense course for students, faculty, and staff members.

UCFPD said officers who teach the course focus on topics of mindset, preparation and safety awareness, and also demonstrate basic physical defense techniques.

The next class is Friday, December 1st.

More information on the self-defense course can be found here.

