Orange County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about rising crime near banks and ATMs

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to remain vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.

Deputies have reported an increase in a crime known as “jugging,” where criminals watch individuals as they go to the bank or use an ATM and then follow them.

These thieves pursue their targets to another location and, once the victim is out of their car, they break in to steal any cash left inside.

Law enforcement advises the public to stay alert, keep cash out of sight, and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles.

If you suspect someone is following you, please call 9-1-1 or head directly to a police station for assistance.

