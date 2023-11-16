Orange County teacher accused of sexually abusing student to be in court Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for an Orange County science teacher accused of sexually abusing a student are set to be in court.

An arraignment is scheduled Thursday for Harriet Sugg.

Orlando police said she was fired from First Academy Orlando in 2016 over her relationship with a student.

She was arrested late last month on five felony charges.

The family of the victim is also suing the school, accusing leaders of not doing enough to protect her.

©2023 Cox Media Group