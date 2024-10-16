Orange County teachers’ union to meet over pay increase concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Discussions regarding teacher pay are underway in Orange County.

Leaders of the Orange County School District and the Orange County Classroom Teacher’s Association are at an impasse.

So now, a special meeting is underway regarding what the union calls six major issues for teacher contracts.

Read: Orange County teachers vote to approve ‘historic’ pay raise

Teachers are expected to share their thoughts during a meeting on Wednesday.

Union representatives originally proposed an average salary increase of 4.4%. However, the district offered a 1.9% raise.

Watch: WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth speaks with Orange County Public Schools superintendent

The other topics being discussed regard paperwork reduction for teachers, breastmilk pumping and storage protections, parental leave, extended years of experience supplement, and select ESE and licensure supplements.

Teachers’ association representatives say their biggest concern is teachers can’t afford to support their families in Orange County.

Read: Orange County teachers’ union raises safety concerns after school A/C issue

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group