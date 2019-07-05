Orange County woman seeks answers after husband's body was cremated before funeral service

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman said she was robbed of the opportunity to fully grieve the death of her husband after a funeral home cremated his body before his funeral service.
Marion Campbell said that despite a signed contract to keep the body of her husband, Royce Campbell, intact for a traditional funeral service, DeGusipe Funeral Home cremated his body before family members could view the body one last time and say goodbye.
"I don't know what to do," said MarionCampbell. "I just don't know what to do."
Campbell said that the contract on May 17 said her husband was to receive a funeral service, complete with a two-hour visitation, a hearse and an oak rental casket.
She said that her husband was cremated days later when she was presented with a contract on May 23 for a direct cremation that she refused to sign.
"I said, 'I'm not signing nothing! I need to see my husband!'"
DeGusipe Funeral Home confirms Campbell didn't sign the revised contract, but maintains Campbell changed her mind because she couldn't afford the add-ons.
"It was very clear that she wanted him cremated without viewing," said Todd DeGusipe during a phone interview. "We did everything she asked us to do, and then we get a letter from her attorney saying they're suing us."
A service for Royce Campbell was eventually held with his cremated remains.
Marion Campbell is now seeking relief in court for emotional distress.
"I just wanted to see him," Campbell said.
