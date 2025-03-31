Alligator at Gatorland is rescued by team after swallowing a shoe

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Gatorlands’ beloved alligators, Jaws, was rescued by crew members just days ago after he was seen swallowing a shoe that accidentally fell into the water.

A staff member quickly alerted management of what they saw, and the Gatorland team quickly sprang into action. Park Director Mike Hileman and Savannah Boan led the way in quickly removing the shoe from the alligator’s abdomen.

See the video below, narrated by Gatorland’s Savannah Boan. It documents what the team did to save Jaw’s life and ends in a lot of happiness.

A human shoe is such a large and foreign object to an alligator. Without proper removal, large foreign objects have the ability to make the Alligator seriously ill.

