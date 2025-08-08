Apopka Fire Department officially opens Fire Station 6

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Fire Department opened Fire Station 6 on Harmon Road, boosting public safety in the growing community.

Fire Station 6 on Harmon Road is an 8,000-square-foot facility that accommodates up to 21 full-time personnel over three shifts.

“So our growth as far of the expansion of the fire department… reach residents a lot sooner,” said Chief Wil Sanchez of the Apopka Fire Department, emphasizing the strategic location of the new station to improve response times.

Apopka Fire Department, Station 6 The Apopka Fire Department opened Fire Station 6 on Harmon Road, boosting public safety in the growing community.

This project was funded by a $1 million appropriation from the 2021 Legislature, sponsored by former Rep. Kamia Brown and Sen. Randolph Bracy, plus additional funds from Apopka. Fire Station 6 has an ALS ambulance, a rapid response EMS Captain vehicle, and Quint Six, an ALS fire truck with a 78-foot aerial ladder, offering firefighting and medical response.

Fire officials state that with the opening of Fire Station 6, Apopka is set to improve its emergency response capabilities, leading to faster response times and increased safety for residents.

The grand opening of Fire Station 6 took place this morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1625 Harmon Road in Apopka, as shown on the map below. The event included speeches by community leaders, station tours and family-friendly activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group