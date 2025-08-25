Beloved four-faced clock is restored in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando happily restored the beloved four-faced clock in Parramore, bringing back a cherished landmark at the corner of W. Church Street and Lee Avenue.

Iconic four-faced clock in Parramore The City of Orlando has restored the iconic four-faced clock in Parramore, reestablishing it as a landmark at the corner of W. Church Street and Lee Avenue.

Initially donated in 2009 to improve Parramore Park’s aesthetics, the clock has now been completely refurbished and moved to a new location, representing the neighborhood’s rich heritage and continuous development.

The restoration and moving of the clock truly reflect the community’s collaborative spirit and shared commitment. Collaborative efforts to protect our historic landmarks highlight the community’s strong connection to its history and its vision for the future.

Today, the clock is located close to where it originally stood and continues to serve as a welcoming symbol for both residents and visitors.

