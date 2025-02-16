Central Florida Dragon Parade rings in the year of the Snake

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lunar New Year’s Dragon Parade celebrates the Year of the Snake with elected officials, community members and travelers from all over.

The Lunar New Year is the most celebrated holiday in East Asia. This is the 13th year for the parade, making it one of the largest in Florida.

The Dragon Parade was held around Mills 50 Mainstreet District to help celebrate the Year of the Snake. Dragon dances, smiling faces, and more were all displayed during the celebration.

The Parade began at 11 a.m. and moved across intersections, celebrating all the way, just before East Colonial Drive.

The parade featured traditional dances, which showed unity and appreciation for the culture, music, and more. Additionally, over 32 local food vendors offering everything from baked goods to boba tea, were also available to attendees.

Central Florida Dragon Parade Lunar New Year Law enforcement supported local Asian organizations during the 12th Annual Central Florida Dragon Parade in Orlando. (Orlando Police Department /Orlando Police Department)

The annual event is hosted with hopes of educating, enriching and entertaining its audience with the colorful experiences of Chinese culture and tradition.

Here are some Year of the Snake fun facts

Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 9.

Unlucky Numbers: 1, 6, 7.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 8th, and 9th of any month.

Lucky Colors: Black, red, and yellow.

Lucky Season: Spring.

Famous Snakes: Taylor Swift, Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey, Muhammad Ali

