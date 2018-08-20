0 Claddagh Cottage brings ‘little piece of Ireland' to new home after force-out by purchase

ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE: The Claddagh Cottage has reopened in its new location at 2421 Curry Ford Road in the developing Hourglass District.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share some sad news.”

Those were the words written by the owners of the Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, Scott Vocca and Vicki Gish, in August 2016, letting their patrons know their beloved pub was closing its doors for good.

But with the hard work of the pub’s staff and the help of its patrons, the Claddagh Cottage has a new home, and it’s just around the corner.

The Claddagh Cottage rang in the New Year with a last day celebration bash on Dec 31. Not only were there locals and new faces, but patrons of “ye olde” came in from out of town that night to say goodbye to the more than 20-year-old pub.

“All the locals came like it was a last hurrah,” said owner Vocca.

The Claddagh’s new location at 2421 Curry Ford Road near Bumby Avenue in Orlando, which is one mile west of the old location, doesn’t have an opening date yet, but Vocca and Gish said with the help of the volunteers, they expect the pub to reopen within the year.

“(We’ve had) a lot of help by the locals,” Gish said. ”They’re excited. They think it’s going to be better.”

The new pub is a stand-alone building, and the owners said the location has “more of a neighborhood feel.”

“It’s like stepping into a little piece of Ireland right in your back yard,” a Claddagh patron told Channel 9.

Gish and Vocca said they want to bring with them the “homey-looking, cozy feel” of the old Claddagh to the new pub.

“The whole feeling we had at the Claddagh, that’s what we want to recreate,” Gish said.

The “every other Wednesday” music night will also continue to be a part of the Claddagh’s tradition, Vocca said.

People would come to the Claddagh from around the U.S. to listen to the traditional Irish session that has been playing for more than 16 years.

“I want to have more music and bring in new people,” Vocca said.

The Edmund Center’s new owner, Centennial American Properties, which plans to build a Walgreens at the pub’s old location, contributed a small amount to help with the rebuilding process.

However, Vocca said Centennial American Properties told them they could close on Dec. 31 and gave them until Jan. 5 to move out...but then charged them $481 in rent, after the fact.

Rebuilding the Claddagh doesn’t come cheaply, and the owners have a limited budget to work with.

“We could use more help,” Vocca said.

Vocca and Gish said that every contribution to the Claddagh Cottage’s GoFundMe page helps “keep the beer flowing and the music going.”

