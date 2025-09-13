‘Conductor for a Day’ event in Orlando spotlights Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline and Orlando Health have teamed up to provide a special experience for families impacted by pediatric cancer, as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Saturday, September 13, five families from Orlando Health’s Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children took part in the ‘Conductor for a Day’ event at Brightline’s Basecamp maintenance facility in Orlando.

Conductor for the Day event Orlando Health and Brightline have teamed up for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to call attention to pediatric cancers and the impact on families and also provide a special opportunity for a few families on this courageous journey.

During the event, children will have the chance to wear Brightline train conductor hats and sit in the engineer’s seat of a locomotive, creating a fun and memorable experience. Both organizations emphasize that it’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness for pediatric cancers and to support the families who bravely face these challenges every day.

Conductor for the Day event Orlando Health and Brightline have teamed up for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to call attention to pediatric cancers and the impact on families and also provide a special opportunity for a few families on this courageous journey.

Participants can enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the Brightline maintenance facility to see how trains are cared for and operated. The event will be fun with Orlando Health mascot Scrubs, who will join children in taking Brightline’s rail safety pledge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group