Florida DOGE audit teams arrive to investigate Orange County’s spending practices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Audit teams from the Florida Department of Government Efficiency arrived at the Orange County Administration Building this morning to investigate the county’s spending practices.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has initiated an audit that reviews different parts of the county’s operations, such as contracting, employee raises, and expenditures related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), homelessness, environmental sustainability and transportation.

“We support transparency…. we do not support political theatre,” said Kelly Semrad, District 5 commissioner.

The state has expressed concern about Orange County collecting an extra $330 million through property taxes, implying that these funds might have been better used to lower homeownership costs. County commissioners counter that the audit overlooks the substantial growth since 2020, with over 81,000 new residents placing greater demand on services such as public safety.

The audit teams are expected to be on-site for a few days and a report with preliminary findings will be released within 60 days. The outcome of the audit could have significant implications for Orange County’s future spending and operations, as officials await the findings due in the coming months.

