Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Walt Disney World Resort President to UCF’s Board of Trustees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on October 10 that Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle has been appointed to the University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees.

The appointment, which must be confirmed by the Florida Senate, positions Vahle to play a key role in overseeing the university’s finances and educational programs if approved.

Vahle’s appointment to the UCF Board of Trustees is viewed as a possible sign of resolving the earlier conflict between Disney and DeSantis. He also serves on the Rollins College Board of Trustees, offering his experience in educational governance to his potential new role if confirmed.

Jeff Vahle’s appointment to the UCF Board of Trustees could signal a new era in the Disney-Florida relationship.

