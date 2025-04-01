Guests can plunge into two Disney water parks this Summer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks will make a huge splash this summer by offering guests two water park choices for the first time since 2019.

Beginning next month, Blizzard Beach will reopen for the Summer from May 21st to September 7th after a brief closure. Disney will have a little something for everyone to enjoy, featuring new wintery thrills and a chance for tropical fun experiences for all guests.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon Water Parks Opening This Summer Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens to guests on Nov. 13, 2022 offering arctic adventures and new touches from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Courtney Kiefer, photographer) (Courtney Kiefer/Disney Photographer)

Currently, Blizzard Beach is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout April with anniversary-themed dance parties, meet-and-greet opportunities with popular Disney characters dressed in winter attire, games, 30th anniversary temporary tattoos, specialty merchandise, and mouth-watering food and beverages before briefly closing on May 1.

Shortly after, Typhoon Lagoon opens with its tropical-themed experiences and thrilling attractions, such as Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Humunga Kowabunga, and Miss Adventure Falls.

The double-dose experience presented by Disney’s water parks is just one of the many new experiences and limited-time activities coming to Walt Disney World this summer, making it the perfect time for families with kids to visit The Most Magical Place on Earth.

