Lake Eola Park unveils gold swan boat for 100th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Eola Park in Orlando is marking a century of its famous swan boats by unveiling a beautiful new gold swan boat.

Since 1925, the swan boats at Lake Eola Park have been a cherished attraction, drawing visitors worldwide to enjoy the scenic views and make lasting memories on the water.

The park announced the celebration with the message: “Celebrating 100 years of swan boats and a century of memories on the water!”

The swan boats symbolize togetherness, bringing smiles and beautiful sights to visitors.

