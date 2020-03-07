Coronavirus timeline: March 6

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have died from the coronavirus in Florida, according to the Department of Health.
One of the deaths was reported in Lee County and the other was in Santa Rosa County, which was previously reported by the department.
Both cases were international travelers.
In addition to the Lee County coronavirus death, two new cases were also reported Friday evening in Broward County.
As of now, there ares still no positive test results in Central Florida.
10:30 p.m. update
The Florida Department of Health has announced that two people have died from the coronavirus.
The victims were A patient in Santa Rosa Countywho died following an international trip, and a person in their 70s in Lee County, also following an international trip.
Two new cases were also reported in Broward County: a 75-year-old male and 65-year-old male.
Watch our in-depth coverage below:
10 p.m. update
After initially canceling his trip, President Donald Trump visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta late Friday afternoon.
The visit was up in the air after rumors surfaced that someone at the center had contracted the coronavirus. That turned out to be untrue.
Trump, after meeting with officials, insisted that the government has the outbreak under control, and that test kits are readily available.
6:35 p.m. update
Vice President Mike Pence has pledged the full support of the Trump administration to Washington state officials as the coronavirus death toll there continues to mount.
The Seattle area has been the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., with at least 70 confirmed infections and 11 dead.
Pence toured the state’s emergency response center and told workers, “We know you’re the front line.”
Earlier, Pence called on members of the public to hold off on buying face masks unless they’re sick, saying health professionals need the masks more.
He said the U.S. has made “real progress” in addressing a shortage of coronavirus test kits.
Watch the vice president’s latest press briefing below:
4:55 p.m. update
A dizzying, brutal week of trading dropped one last round of harrowing swings on investors Friday.
After skidding sharply through the day as fear pounded markets, steep drops for stocks and bond yields suddenly eased up in the last hour of trading amid hints from Federal Reserve officials that they may offer more support to the economy.
By the end of trading, the S&P 500 had more than halved its loss for the day to 1.7% and even locked in a gain for the week. It's the latest lurch in a wild ride that sent the index alternating between huge gains and losses this past week, and it's a sign of how much uncertainty is dominating markets as investors try to guess how much economic damage the fast-spreading coronavirus will ultimately inflict.
“It’s anyone’s guess at this point why it rallied into the close,” said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn't enough to pull markets from the undertow. It's usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but investors looked past February's solid hiring numbers because they came from before the new coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.
“The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger and scarier than anyone expects right now,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.
At the heart of the drops is the fear of the unknown. The virus usually causes only mild to moderate symptoms. But because it’s new, experts aren’t sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will ultimately do, both to health and to the economy.
Click here to watch live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
2:55 p.m. update
There are 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida.
There are an additional 5 “repatriated cases” of Florida residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
That brings the total to nine cases with ties to Florida. Click here to read more about the cases.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m. for live updates on this developing story.
Click here to watch a Channel 9 special presentation, “Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.”
12 p.m. update
Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott held a roundtable discussion with Florida health officials providing updates on the coronavirus. You can watch it in its entirety below.
11:46 a.m. update
Gov. DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. in Naples to provide more information with the coronavirus. You can watch his statements live here when he takes the podium.
7:12 a.m. update
Effective March 6, Royal Caribbean cruises will mandate temperature screenings using digital scanners. If a passenger’s temperature registers around 100 degrees, the person will be referred to a secondary health screening.
Guests who are denied boarding will receive compensation.
For a full list of boarding protocols, click here.
5:56 a.m. update
County health officials continue to monitor Central Florida residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19. While an exact number has yet to be confirmed, health officials said far fewer than 30 people are currently being monitored.
Additional coverage:
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group