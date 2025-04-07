Meet Tucker, new baby Giraffe debuts at Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday morning, Animal Kingdom welcomed its newest addition to the Kilimanjaro Safaris family - a baby Masai giraffe named Tucker.

Mara, Tucker’s mom, joined Animal Kingdom’s Savanna in 2015 and has proudly expanded her family not once but three times now. It seems like just yesterday, we were celebrating the birth of her first calf, Jabari, in 2019.

Meet Tucker, the New Baby Giraffe at Animal Kingdom This long-awaited arrival marks the first giraffe calf birth at Walt Disney World Resort since 2021 and underscores our ongoing commitment to wildlife and species protection. (OLGA THOMPSON/Disney’s Animal Kingdom)

“Tucker’s birth is really important for us. It’s a testament to Disney’s leadership in animal care and conservation and our incredible partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Species Survival Plan, “ said Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment.

Animal Kingdom’s team provides professional, world-class animal care and on-site veterinarians work around the clock to ensure that both Mara and her calf receive top-leading care.

This birth is a true testament to the incredible work of the animal care team at Walt Disney World.

Penning continues, “This plan focuses on maintaining genetic diversity of the giraffe population and helping to prevent giraffes from becoming extinct,” said Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment.”

