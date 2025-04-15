Midweek weather changes are coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a dry, warm and windy Tuesday, but some changes are on the way for midweek.

A cold front will sweep through the area later tonight. A very isolated sprinkle is possible north of Orlando, but most will stay dry.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday Evening WX Report Tuesday Evening WX Report (David Heckard/WFTV)

Skies will clear behind the front on Wednesday, and cooler air will move in.

The cooler weather will be short-lived as warmer temperatures quickly return for Thursday. Expect more sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid-80s

By afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 80s.

The cooler weather will be short-lived as warmer temperatures quickly return for Thursday.

Expect more sunshine across the region, with highs in the mid-80s.

Easter Weekend will feature dry and warm conditions. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Good Friday, with highs back in the upper 80s.

A few more clouds and even more warmth is likely for Saturday and Easter Weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, with temps in the low 90s for the holiday Sunday.

