Orange County hit-and-run leaves one dead, FHP reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hit-and-run quickly escalated Sunday afternoon when a driver failed to stop at a red light, resulting in a casualty of a 47-year-old woman from Orlando.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Sandlake Road and Winegard Road in Central Orlando.

FHP reports that the 47-year-old Orlando woman was driving a Honda with a passenger when the vehicle made a stop for a red light.

The front of a BMW carrying multiple passengers then struck the rear of the Honda.

The Orlando woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, troopers report.

Her passenger, a woman from Pembroke Pines, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The BMW’s occupants ran away from the scene of the crash, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office apprehended one of them, a 25-year-old Kissimmee man.

The Kissimmee man was then hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to the report. No additional information has been released at this time and the fatal crash is still under investigation with FHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

