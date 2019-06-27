Orlando Science Center Calendar: Science after Sundown starts July 5

ORLANDO, Fla. - Science after Sundown kicks off July 5 at the Orlando Science Center. It will be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 10. Scroll for a list of activities.
- Get immersed in The Hive: A Makerspace, presented by The Isaacs Family each week by participating in a new workshop.
- DIY Mouse Ear Headband – July 5 and 6: Skip the long lines at the theme parks and make your own Mouse Ear Headband at The Hive. Create your mousy masterpiece using flowers, 3D printed parts, fabric and more!
- Block Printing, July 12 and 13: Discover the art of block, or relief printing, which uses various methods of carving into a material and printing an impression on a surface.
- Sashiko Embroidery, July 19 and 20: Bring your worn and torn denim for a workshop on how to mend, patch and embellish your clothes with Japanese sashiko embroidery.
- Upcycled Self-Watering Planter, July 26 and 27: Learn how to turn a plastic tote, 5 gallon-bucket, or a leftover large plastic container into a self-watering planter for small-space vegetable gardening.
- Test Tube Propagation Station, Aug. 2 and 3: Create your own miniature jungle with this unbe-leaf-ably fun workshop! Learn basic woodworking skills by making a test tube propagation station to root your plant cutting.
- DIY Bitters, Aug. 9 and 10 (21+ only): Learn about the chemistry of bitters and create your own custom blend.
- Science After Sundown is your chance to get stellar views of the night sky by joining our expert sky watchers in the observatory. Peer through the powerful 10-inch lens of Florida’s largest publicly accessible refractor telescope to view the planets, moons and deep sky objects such as galaxies, nebulas and double stars. These late nights offer the best views (weather permitting)!
- Evenings will provide quality time in Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets Of The Sewer, presented by Nemours Children’s Health System summer exhibit. Bring the whole family to learn teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking skills with the four heroes in a halfshell!
- Enjoy special Laser Shows in the Dr. Phillips CineDome to the tunes of "Pink Floyd: Dark Side of The Moon", The Beatles, and more.
- Enjoy films such as “Captain Marvel 3D,” “First Man,” “WALL-E,” “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” and many more.
