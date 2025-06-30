Orlando woman tried to run over man, now faces attempted murder charges, FHP reports

, Fla. — A 20-year-old Orlando woman is in custody facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly using a stolen pickup truck to hit a man near the I-75 exit ramp to Morris Bridge Road in Tampa on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Armani Bellamy intentionally struck a man with a stolen vehicle, leaving him with severe injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., and the victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital. Bellamy remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the incident, which has left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responded to the scene, finding a Dodge Challenger with heavy damage and a Ford. According to an arrest affidavit, the incident was deemed an intentional act rather than a traffic accident.

The affidavit states that Bellamy then attempted to flee the scene, but a witness detained her until law enforcement arrived. The victim was found partially trapped under the pickup truck and was unable to provide a statement due to his injuries.

The pickup truck Bellamy was driving had been reported stolen and she now faces multiple charges. These charges include but are not limited to grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

