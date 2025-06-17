Police seek help finding stolen construction equipment in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is seeking the help of community members in locating stolen construction equipment.

According to the notice released by the officers, the allegedly stolen items were reported to police on Monday, after the complainant noticed several items missing from the construction site.

Missing Items

Concrete Mixer

Rebar Bender

Scaffold

Shovels

Scaffold hardware

Wood Planks

Hand-held Levels

Tool Box

Masonry Hand Tools

The complainant and law enforcement concluded that the total for the stolen materials amounted to approximately $56,300.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mangual at the Clermont Police Department or Crimeline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group