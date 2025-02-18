Prescribed burns by OUC were conducted to reduce brush buildup that can fuel wildfires

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — OUC conducted a series of prescribed burns at the Stanton Energy Center as another step toward reducing hazardous buildup and enhancing the habitat for the Red-cockaded Woodpecker.

The demonstration allows residents to learn more about their surrounding habitat and the steps OUC takes to protect it.

The utility will burn roughly 70 acres of land following strict guidelines to keep the flames under control—typically no higher than six inches off the ground.

Annual burns are also essential to the survival of species with low populations. One such species is the Red-cockaded Woodpecker, a threatened bird that lives in Central Florida and other parts of the Southeastern United States.

Prescribed burns recycle nutrients into the soil, nurturing plant growth and supporting environmental growth and sustainability.

The annual burns prioritized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Division of Forestry and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have provided sustainable and reliable services to our local communities.

