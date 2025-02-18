Driver crashes off overpass and into interstate median in California

Police released a dramatic video showing a driver crashing off a highway overpass.

A driver in Sacramento, California, captured the wild video on Monday.

Video shows another driver blasting off from the overpass and crashing into the interstate median below.

“It all just happens in slow motion. I saw a car falling, tree parts falling,” said crash witness Kyman Jeung.

Jeung said he had seconds to react.

He says the situation could have been much worse.

“That car really could have landed on any of us that were passing at the time. The two drivers that were on my left were so much closer. I feel like those are the two lottery winners,” Jeung said.

The driver who went off the overpass was the only person in the car.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what caused them to go off the road.

